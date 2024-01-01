Oladunjoye supports Ijebu East widows with cash palliatives

The senior consultant on media to Ogun State Governor, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, has extended the season’s gestures in form of cash palliatives to widows in Ijebu East Local Government.

The beneficiaries are drawn across the eleven wards of the local government area.

They were directly credited with N5,000 each to their bank accounts. The widows were nominated by stakeholders including councillors, ward chairmen and an Ijebu East based non-governmental organisation (NGO), that focuses on care for widows and the aged.

Oladunjoye, who is also the publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun state, is the founder of Oladunjoye Resource Centre, Ijebu itele, which has been involved in humanitarian services in the local government since year 2004; these include free computer training for students and youth, free JAMB coaching classes for students, care for aged tagged Omo Arugbo; and care for widows tagged Oko Opo.

It would be recalled that Oladunjoye recently launched a support fund for families of late journalists in Ogun State with a sum of N250,000 donated to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council.