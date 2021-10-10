Oladunjoye congratulates Tinubu

A chieftain of the Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, has felicitated the party’s National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his safe return to Nigeria after a successful surgery on his right knee in London.

Oladunjoye, who is also the APC Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, remarked that the “successful operation and safe arrival of our national leader has put paid to the mischievous rumours that pervaded the political landscape about the state of his health.”

“We are very grateful that the period of surgery was also an opportunity for unparalleled show of love and outpouring of prayers for our outstanding leader of leaders and builder of men and women. In fact, with the array of visitors who trooped to London and those who could not go, but sent prayers and best wishes and also organised prayer meetings for the quick recovery of our revered leader, it was very clear that the health of Asiwaju is very paramount to us and to our nation”, he said.

“It is gratifying that Asiwaju has not only fully healed from the knee surgery, he has expressed his full commitment to, as usual, doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive and democratic governance throughout our beloved nation,” Oladunjoye said.

Oladunjoye expressed appreciation to all those who physically visited Asiwaju Tinubu in London, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Senator Olamilekan Yayi and other members of the National Assembly.