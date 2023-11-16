Oladips: Watch as crew members rush late musician to hospital

A video has surfaced online as crew members of late musician, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, rushed him to the hospital before he was pronounced dead.

The video, shared by Rasheed, a member of the crew of the late rapper, revealed they were in a panic mode.

One of those in the team that took Oladips into a car was heard shouting: :God, Dips, abeg.

“Wetin be this?”

The Eagle Online recalls that the Management of Oladips confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday.

Its said: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen).”