Former Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya (retd), has lost his second wife, Deborah Folasade Diya, to the Coronavirus Disease.

She was said to have died on Monday, five days to her 66th birthday on May 23, 2020.

The family confirmed Folasade’s death in a statement but did not state the cause of death.

The statement, by Diya’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Olawale Adekoya, said Folasade died on Monday.

It said: “With grief in our hearts but gratitude to Almighty God, we announce the transition onto eternal glory of Chief Mrs Deborah Folashade Diya (JP), wife of His Excellency, Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya (retd), whose death occurred on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was aged 66.

“Madam Deborah Folashade Diya was preparing and looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration on May 23rd 2020 (this week). But as man proposes, God disposes; six days ago, she took ill and was taken to the hospital, where she took her last breath on Monday, May 18.

“Otunba Folashade Deborah Diya dedicated her life to the emancipation of humanity and service of the Almighty God.

“She was a devout Christian, a loyal and dedicated wife, a loving mother, an alluring grandmother and a passionate chorister at United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, Abule Ijesha, Yaba, Lagos. She was a chorister who sang and danced for the Lord all the way.

“Fondly called Mumsie, Chief (Mrs) D.F. Diya was a model of love, compassion and generosity until her very last moments. Her mission was one that made a great difference in the lives of many people.

“She was a silent operator who always made things work out positively: disciplined, focussed and straight forward.

“In spite of her privileged position as the wife of a former Military Vice President in the country, she didn’t live the life of celebrity or ostentation. Rather, she adopted a humble life of dedication to God.”

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commiserated with Diya over the passing of his wife, praying that the almighty God will comfort the family.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of Folashade, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian, who dedicated her time on earth to serving God and working for the good of others.

The statement added: “President Buhari affirms that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged, and counselling many.

“The President prays that the soul of the departed will find rest in God.”