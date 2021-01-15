The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University has said all students are to continue to stay away from the University until further notice.

The University’s Registrar, Femi Ogunmowoju, made this known in a signed internal memorandum sent to all students and school authorities.

According to the Registrar, online lectures, which commenced on January 4, 2021, will continue unhindered.

Ogunmowoju said students are advised to continue to attend their lectures accordingly.

The memo reads: “Please recall my memorandum Reference OOU/REG/8 of 28th December, 2020, informing all students that online (virtual) academic activities for the 2019/2020 Rain semester will commence on Monday 4th January, 2021, and that students MAY BE allowed in the University campuses (IF NECESSARY) from Monday, 18th January, 2021.

“I am to inform you that due to the spike in COVID-19 infections in the country and for the safety of all students are to continue to stay away from the University until further notice.

“Online Lectures (which commenced on 4th January, 2021) will continue unhindered and students are advised to continue to attend their Lectures (online) accordingly.

“Once again, I implore all students to stay away from all the University campuses, attend their Lectures online and await further instructions from the University management.”