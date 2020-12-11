Fulham full back Ola Aina’s sensational strike against West Brom has won the Premier League goal of the month award for November.

The Nigerian international’s first goal for the club – a superb finish from outside of the box after a flowing move that involved Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid – helped the Whites secure their first win back in the top flight.

The 24 year-old is the third Fulham player to win the goal of the month contest, with Jean-Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle also claiming the award during Fulham’s last season in the Premier League.