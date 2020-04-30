Torino fullback Ola Aina has admitted that he decided to leave Chelsea after a chat with former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

Aina signed for Toro two years ago after Juventus coach Sarri’s appointment as Chelsea boss.

He recalled: “He told me that I would have to go on loan because I would not have played.

“During the market I had only received offers from the Championship but I wanted to play in the Premier League.

“When Torino called me, I immediately accepted.”

Asked about Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte, he said of his former Chelsea manager: “A great man, one of those who takes care of any aspect of the job, with all his technical staff.”