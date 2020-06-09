The family of former Nigeria international player, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, has formally notified the Nigeria Football Federation of the passing of the matriarch of the family, Jane Okwaraji, who died on May 23, 2020.

Patrick Okwaraji, brother to the former player, signed the letter which informed the NFF and the Nigerian Football family of the death of the 83-year-old retired school teacher.

In the letter, the Okwaraji family disclosed that Mrs. Okwaraji, also a community leader and devout Christian, passed on to the great beyond after a brief illness.

The letter said: “It is with total submission to God that, the family of David Okwaraji (late) wishes to convey the notice of the peaceful transition of our mother, Mrs Jane Okwaraji to you. Mrs Jane Okwaraji died at her home at Enugu after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the entire family, I convey our gratitude to you for your continuous support and concerns.”

In a telephone chat, Patrick explained that the family was not quick to announce Ma Okwaraji’s death as they needed to consult with a wide range of individuals before making it public.

He also said plans are afoot to organize a simple burial ceremony in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic final rites protocols in Enugu State in about three weeks, with a bigger ceremony to hold after the pandemic experience.

Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, a doctoral student of law at the University of Rome, Italy, collapsed and died on the field of play in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Angola at the National Stadium, Lagos on August 12, 1989.