Former Commissioner for Finance and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has hailed the ministerial nomination of Festus Keyamo (SAN) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Okumagba said the nomination of Keyamo as minister in the new cabinet of President Buhari is well deserved, given his pedigree as a technocrat, a social crusader and committed member of the All Progressives Congress.

Okumagba said he is enthused at the nomination, which he described as an indication of the quality of administration the President seeks to lead in his second term.

He described Keyamo as a forthright person, a brother and friend, who will bring a fresh experience to the federal cabinet.

In his words: “Mr. Keyamo’s nomination is indeed well-deserved, given his background as an accomplished lawyer and senior advocate, his avowed commitment to the improvement of our country Nigeria, and his record of public service in law and human rights advocacy. I am hopeful that Keyamo will bring all these to bear on his office after his confirmation and swearing-in. His work as a member of the presidential campaign council of our party, the APC, shows his commitment to both the party and our president and his faith in the Next Level Agenda of Mr. President.

“The nomination of Mr. Keyamo is testament to Mr. President’s desire to bring new faces and fresh experiences to bear on his government for the much-needed revitalization of our economy and society.”

Okumagba also congratulated the other nominees for the federal cabinet, counseling them to put the nation and the interest of the people above all else upon assuming their offices, after confirmation by the Senate.

He wished Keyamo well in his new task and prayed for his good health, wisdom and God’s grace in his new office.