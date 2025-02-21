Okpehbolo condoles with family of man killed by collapsed mast in Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has expressed sadness and condolences to the family of Pius Etim, who lost his life when a mast collapsed and fell on him at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Thursday.

According to reports, the mast fell on the man during a strong wind that preceded a heavy rain, which disrupted a praise night planned as part of activities to mark Governor Monday Okpehbolo’s 100 days in Office.

The man was said to be the driver of the decorator of the venue. He was reportedly killed by the mast when he tried to salvage the decorating materials.

Reacting in a statement released on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo described the tragedy as “unfortunate, sad and painful.”

He added, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a young man, Pius Etim, during the intense rainfall and collapse of a mast at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

“On behalf of the people of Edo State, I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Pius Etim. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of grief.”

However, the governor frowned at the attitude of leaders and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, who took to various social media platforms on Thursday night to celebrate the unfortunate death of Etim.

Governor Okpebholo said such callousness and lack of empathy for the family of the deceased show that the PDP in Edo State has lost touch with the people it once governed.

The statement added, “Preliminary investigations show that the collapsed mast was erected by the administration of Godwin Obaseki, which did a shabby job.

“The poor job executed by the administration of Obaseki at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, which led to the unfortunate death of Pius Etim, will be investigated.

“The contractors who handled the poor job, if found liable, will face the full wrath of the law.”

