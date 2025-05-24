Okpebholo’s diplomatic shuttles to Abuja: A pathway to Edo’s growth, by Fred Itua



History often favours those who understand that leadership is not merely about occupying space but about navigating time. In the grand arc of statecraft, it is not the noise that endures—it is the impact. Power, if not used to negotiate the well-being of the people, is nothing more than a fleeting privilege. Leadership, therefore, must go beyond symbolism; it must pursue substance.



It is within this philosophical frame that one must appreciate Governor Monday Okpebholo’s consistent diplomatic engagements with the Federal Government in Abuja. These visits are not acts of self-promotion but expressions of a deeper strategy—one rooted in the understanding that Nigeria, as presently constituted, demands vertical collaboration for horizontal progress.



While some governors may have institutionalised comfort by building permanent government lodges in Abuja or jetting off to luxury destinations abroad, Governor Okpebholo has chosen to remain grounded—both literally and figuratively. His preferred retreat is not a foreign resort or capital city annex, but his own village in Edo Central, where he draws strength from the soil that raised him and the people who entrusted him with their mandate.



In Abuja, he is not chasing influence—he is securing Edo’s future. As Commander-in-Chief, the President controls the nation’s security machinery. Any state executive who is truly committed to confronting insecurity must engage federal power directly. This is exactly what Governor Okpebholo is doing: ensuring that Edo is not forgotten in national conversations, particularly on security, infrastructure, and development.



Already, the impact of his efforts is being felt. Critical federal roads in the state are under rehabilitation. Opportunities for collaboration are being unlocked. His presence in Abuja is not about photo opportunities—it is about securing concrete benefits for Edo State.



Some in the opposition, unwilling to accept the people’s will as affirmed by the ballot and the courts, have resorted to cynicism. But criticism borne out of resentment is neither credible nor constructive. Elections are over. The court has ruled. Edo deserves forward motion, not backward politics.



Governor Okpebholo’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is not political appeasement—it is a strategic partnership. True governance thrives on cooperation, not isolation. The Governor’s style is firm but inclusive, bold yet humble—anchored in service, not ego.





This is the face of pragmatic governance. This is what it means to lead with vision and execute with wisdom.



To the opposition, this is a time for reflection. Democracy is sustained not only by those who win elections but also by those who accept defeat with grace and commit to the common good. Constructive opposition is a sign of maturity; bitterness is not.



To the good people of Edo, this is your moment to own the change you voted for. Support the government. Engage in development. Offer ideas, ask questions—but above all, be a partner in progress. Governor Okpebholo is not governing from a distance—he is governing with proximity, humility, and intention.



He has set the tone for transformational leadership. The baton of participation is now in our hands. Let us match his commitment with our support. Together, we can lift Edo beyond where we met it.



Edo, Obekha!



Fred Itua is the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor.

