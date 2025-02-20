Okpebholo unveils new buses for Edo Line, gifts security agencies 50

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has purchased and commissioned over 56 new Toyota Hiace buses, out of the 100 expected before the end of February.



Governor Okpebholo also commissioned new Toyota Hilux vans and Prado Jeeps which his administration is distributing to security agencies in the state to fight crime.



Governor Okpebholo was joined at the event by Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon Dennis Idahosa; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Secretary to State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff, Gani Audu; top government functionaries; party chieftains; and heads of security agencies in the state, among others.



Former governor and senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Oshiomhole, who unveiled the new 56 buses, 38 new Toyota Hilux vans and over 16 Prado Jeeps as security vehicles, also commissioned the new Toyota Hiace buses to be used as fleets for Edo Line Transport Services.



Oshiomhole commended the Governor for his achievements in 100 days in office and said what he could not do as governor of the state, Okpebholo has done. He noted that Edo people are experiencing efforts by the Governor to fulfil campaign promises.





He said: “Criminals are mobile and security agencies charged with the responsibility of fighting crimes in the state must be mobile to match the criminals. They can only do so with good vehicles which the Governor has made possible.



“I am happy that you are speaking less and doing more for Edo people as your actions will continue to speak louder than voices. These security vehicles have been equipped with communication gadgets as our security agencies have all it takes to fight the criminals.



“Those that borrowed so much money could not afford to buy a new vehicle for security agencies. I pray Edo people will gradually recover the lost time of the period of eight years. In 100 days, you have shown this greatness for Edo people.”



Senator Oshiomhole commended the Governor for not purchasing the vehicles through MoUs or hired consultants.



He noted that the action of the Governor is a clear signal that Edo State is not a safe place for criminals to operate. “Some of your decisions have restored peace in the state as all live happily now. You have returned Edo back to the path of sustainable growth and development.”



At the commissioning of the buses for Edoline Transport Services, Comrade Oshiomhole commended the courage, determination and bravery of Governor Monday Okpebholo to revive the state-owned transport service.



“I am completely short of words because of the action of the Governor to revive Edoline. I tried during my time but could not do it. I was able to revive the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) which is basically intra-city which is popularly called Comrade Bus.



“To revive the Edoline set up when I was still in primary school and one of the legacies of our departed elder statesman, late Samuel Ogbemudia as governor, I could not believe that you have achieved this great feat. The spirit of late Ogbemudia will be smiling in heaven for this achievement that his legacy is kept alive by your government.

“This action will give the travelling public more choices and options in embarking on inter state travel. Individuals can not hold Edo traveling public to ransom because they have a choice between the famous Edoline or any other traveling companies.”



Comrade Oshiomhole apologized to Edo people for supporting Godwin Obaseki who ruled the state for eight years and commended Okpebholo.



“When President Bola Tinubu sees what you are doing for Edo people, he knows that you will deserve support to do more. You have to do more for your eight years and also fill the lost eight years of Obaseki as it requires double effort and resources.”



The Edo State Police Commissioner, Betty Enekpen Isokpen Otimenyin, commended the Governor for the vehicles distributed to security agencies to fight crime and criminality in Edo State.



“We thank the governor for matching words with actions by providing security agencies with these vehicles especially now that we are embarking on operation rescue at the instance of the state government.



“We are embarking on this operation rescue in collaboration with other sister security agencies to operate in the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State as you will see our vehicles across the state protecting the lives and properties of Edo people.



“You will see us in Ubiaja, Uromi, Auchi, Oluku, Ringroad, Ramart Park and other areas in the state to ensure we create a peaceful and friendly environment for our people to live peacefully and thrive in all they do.”

