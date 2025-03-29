Okpebholo to Tinubu at 73: You are father of modern Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has described President Bola Tinubu as the father of modern Nigeria as he turns 73.

The governor eulogised Tinubu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, issued to newsmen on Saturday.

The statement said: “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on behalf of the Government and the good people of the Heartbeat State, extends warm and heartfelt birthday wishes to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his birthday.

“Governor Okpebholo joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating a leader whose dedication to national development and unwavering commitment to the progress of our nation is truly commendable.

President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and tireless efforts to steer Nigeria towards greater heights are deeply appreciated. As the father of Modern Nigeria, President Tinubu is making huge impacts that Nigerians will one day remember him for.

“”Governor Okpebholo noted that President Tinubu’s wealth of experience, political sagacity, and unwavering resolve in addressing the challenges facing our nation have been instrumental in shaping the current trajectory of our country. We recognize and applaud his dedication to fostering unity, promoting economic growth, and strengthening the foundations of our democracy.

“As President Tinubu marks another year, we pray for continued good health, wisdom, and strength to lead our nation towards a brighter future. We are confident that under his leadership, Nigeria will continue to make significant strides in all spheres of development.

“The Edo State Government reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the Federal Government to ensure the realization of shared goals and the betterment of the lives of all Nigerians. Edo State is committed to a strong and cooperative relationship.

“We wish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a joyous and memorable birthday celebration.”

