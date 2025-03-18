Okpebholo to probe Obaseki over $10m spent on Observer 

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has hinted of plans to probe the reported sinking of $10 million in the state-owned newspaper: The Nigerian Observer, by the immediate-past Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebholo disclosed this when he led top officials of his government on an unscheduled visit to the premises of the Observer titles.

The governor and his entourage were shocked as they could not gain access to the buildings where all the machines purportedly bought by the previous administration were kept.

Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, as well as the Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, were the foot soldiers allegedly used by Obaseki on the project.

The once vibrant newspaper organisation was closed by Obaseki for the purpose of revamping it and ensuring it competes favourably with other national dailies.

But instead of delivering on his administration’s promise to Edo State people, the media house has been worse off.

Okpebholo, who was not happy as he could not gain access to the facilities, promised to revisit the premises again to inspect the buildings and see for himself the machines Obaseki claimed to have bought with taxpayers money.

Speaking on the development, the governor said: “I was in the premises of The Observer Newspaper company to see for myself the money claimed to have been spent by the former governor, Godwin Obaseki, on revamping the state-owned media outfit.

“The former governor claimed to have used $10 million to revamp the newspaper house just before the election.

“Everywhere was locked because there was nothing inside.

“I could not even see a cleaner in the premises as those we met on the ground were not those working there.

“I need to be there again myself, and I need to inspect the buildings housing the equipment bought by the previous administration led by Godwin Obaseki.

“I will check inside the buildings myself to be sure that the machines are there.

“I can’t really say for now if there are machines there because I couldn’t go inside.

“If the place was working, people would have been there, especially considering the resources spent there.

“Edo people need to ask what happened to their money spent in revamping The Observer Newspaper.

“I am here as their governor to provide them with the answers.

“Hence, the visit to the organisation became necessary.”

