Okpebholo suspends market unions, associations over alleged extortion

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended all market unions and associations in the state over alleged price fixing and extortion.

The governor directed the Police and other security agencies in the state to arrest defaulting leaders of the suspended unions and associations.

The dissolution was contained in a statement by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Wednesday in Benin.

According to the statement, the decision is informed by the “disturbing activities” of market unions and associations in the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to the disturbing activities of Market Unions in the State.

“Reports abound that the Executives of these Unions either outrightly prevent farmers from disposing of their wares directly to consumers at the markets or arbitrarily fix prices of these staple foods at the detriment of the low income earners and generally, the citizens of the State.

“Their actions have ultimately led to an astronomical rise in the prices of staple foods in the state, thereby making life unbearable for the common Edo man.

“Edo State Government views this action with serious concern and considers it extortionist in nature which should not be allowed to thrive.

“While Edo State Government appreciates the role of market traders and their contribution to the economy of our dear State, it will not however serve as justification to allow a few individuals under the guise of Market Unions Executives and for their selfish reasons, continue to hold the entire state to ransom through their selfish and extortionist activities.

“Following from the foregoing, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the suspension of the activities of all Market Unions in Edo State with immediate effect.”

Post Views: 1