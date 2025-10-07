Okpebholo slams predecessor for commissioning unfinished projects

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the commissioning of uncompleted projects by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.

Sen.Okpebholo described the action as a disservice to Edo people and a clear attempt to mask inefficiency.

During an on-the-spot inspection of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital and the Education Hub Complex in Benin, Okpebholo said he was shocked by the extent of the uncompleted job in the facilities that were publicly declared “commissioned”.

The hospital and education hub were commissioned by Obaseki in October, 2024, few weeks to his handing over of power to Okpebholo on November 12, 2024.

The governor promised to complete the projects and ensure they served their intended purposes before the end of the year.

He emphasized his administration’s commitment to restoring integrity in governance by completing all abandoned or half-done projects for the benefit of Edo citizens.

According to him, the Stella Obasanjo Hospital is barely about 60 percent completed and many of the hospital beds were recycled from the previous structure.

Okpebholo directed that all necessary work be accelerated to complete the hospital as quickly as possible.

He also expressed disappointment at the Iyaro Education Hub, stating that the former administration’s decision to commission the complex was prematurely and misleading.

He assured that his administration would mobilize contractors to begin work on the project and make it fully functional.

He reiterated his administration’s focus on accountability, transparency and tangible results, promising that the era of “cosmetic governance” and “deceptive commissioning” was over in the state.

“We are not here to play politics with the lives of Edo people,” he declared.

“Our mission is to rebuild, restore and ensure every project serves the people.

“Edo people deserve honesty and visible progress, and that is exactly what this administration will deliver.”

The contractor handling the Edo Education Hub project, George Bou Maroon, said the complex was designed to centralise offices for the Ministry of Education, SUBEB, a Library Board, Auditorium, Staff Restaurant and other administrative units.