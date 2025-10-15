Okpebholo restructures ministries, creates more + Full list

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the restructuring of the state’s ministries, with newly-inaugurated commissioners assigned to them.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, made the announcement in a special announcement by the state government.

According to Ikhilor: “This strategic reform is designed to mirror the structure at the Federal level and ensure the seamless alignment of the Governor’s SHINE Agenda with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“In view of this strategic positioning, the Governor has approved the creation of additional Ministries and the revival of some defunct ones, bringing the total number of Ministries in Edo State to twenty-eight (28).

“This restructuring aims to enhance administrative efficiency, improve coordination across critical sectors, and strengthen the capacity of Government to deliver effectively on its mandate to the people of Edo State.”

Ikhilor released the details of the 28 ministries and the commissioners deployed to them:

1 Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy — PENDING

2 Ministry of Works Hon. (Dr.) Felix Ehiguese Akhabue

3 Ministry of Mining Hon. Andrew Ijegbai

4 Ministry of Information and Strategy Prince Kassim Afegbua

5 Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Paul Nosayaba Ohonbamu

6 Ministry of Business, Trade and Investment Omoh Anabor

7 Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Dr. Jerry Uwangue, FCISM

8 Ministry of Livestock Development Prof. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponwosa

9 Ministry of Environment and Sustainability Hon. (Barr.) Nosa T. Adams

10 Ministry of Health Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole

11 Ministry of Education Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu

12 Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development Dr. Lucky Eseigbe

13 Ministry of Lands and Housing Hon. Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa, JP

14 Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy Ohimai Ehijimetor

15 Ministry of Science and Technology Hon. Etin-Osa Ogbeiwi

16 Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation Dr. Washington Osa Osifo

17 Ministry of Youth Affairs Hon. Charity Amayaenvbo

18 Ministry of Women Affairs Eugenia Abdallah

19 Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Barr. Marie Olabisi Idaomi

20 Ministry of Power Barr. Usenbo Paul Ehigie

21 Ministry of Oil and Gas Resources (Barr.) Vincent Osas Uwadiae

22 Ministry of Finance Engr. Emmanuel Okoebor

23 Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Dr. Elizabeth Ebosele

24 Ministry of Transportation Hon. Saturday Uwuilekhue Idehen (JP)

25 Ministry of Justice Prof. Roland Itoya Otaru, SAN

26 Ministry of Labour and Productivity Godwin Afekokhe Eshieshi

27 Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations Hon. (Barr.) Kenneth Okoruwa Ihensekhien

28 Ministry of Public Security and Safety Hon. Ebea Festus Odianosen.

Ikhilor added in the statement on Tuesday: “His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, reiterates his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, economic transformation, institutional efficiency, and inclusive development, consistent with both the SHINE and Renewed Hope Agendas.”