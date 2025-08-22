Okpebholo restores water supply to Edo Central communities

In an ongoing effort to guarantee clean and sustainable water supply across Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo has completed a comprehensive overhaul of the Ugboha Water Supply Scheme in Edo Central.

A statement issued on Friday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said the rehabilitation exercise, which has restored full water reticulation to Ugboha and parts of Uromi and Irrua, marks a significant turnaround in the State’s drive to strengthen public utilities and improve the quality of life for citizens.

During an inspection of the project, the Managing Director of the Edo State Urban Water Corporation, Mr. Uyi Ekhosuehi disclosed that for the first time since the scheme’s establishment, Ugboha, the host community, now enjoys uninterrupted access to safe, treated water.

He explained that years of neglect and the use of substandard materials by a previous contractor had crippled the scheme, leaving residents without benefit from the multimillion-naira investment.

“Ugboha never benefited from this project when it was originally executed. Substandard pipes were used, mixing UPVC with ductile materials, which resulted in persistent leakages.

“The dam itself had suffered decades of poor maintenance,” Ekhosuehi said.

“Governor Okpebholo insisted that this project would not be abandoned. He approved a complete turnaround maintenance, which has delivered a new fully automated filtration plant, high-pressure pumping systems, and durable ductile industrial pipes capable of carrying primary water for reticulation,” he added.

With the host community now connected, the Corporation has commenced extension works to cover other parts of Uromi and Uwesan.

According to the Managing Director, all necessary pipes and fittings have been delivered, with full connection to be completed in the coming weeks.

He further revealed that the restoration plan will soon extend to Irrua, Ekpoma, Iruekpen, Illeh, and environs, while design works are ongoing to reactivate the Ojirami and Ikpoba River dams to strengthen supply across Edo North and South.

“Our target is clear: within the next five to six years, Governor Okpebholo wants to end the water challenge across Edo State,” he affirmed.

“We are also working on restoring water to Agbede in Edo North and Sakponba in Edo South. This administration is determined to ensure that every Edo citizen, urban or rural, has access to safe, affordable water.”

On the partial commercialisation of the scheme, Ekhosuehi clarified that the initiative is designed to prevent wastage in urban areas while maintaining free access for rural communities.

He explained that metered urban households will pay a modest tariff of about six hundred naira per thousand litres—a dramatic reduction from the N35,000 residents previously spent on tanker supplies.

“This system has encouraged ownership and reduced waste,” he said. “Meanwhile, rural dwellers fetch water free of charge from designated discharge points.”

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mallam Gani Audu, who was on the inspection tour, expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting that the governor is determined to ensure full reticulation across Edo Central.

“I will make a comprehensive report to the governor with recommendations for immediate action. What we have seen here is impressive. Hon. Uyi and his team are doing a remarkable job,” he said.

For the people of Ugboha, the impact is already being felt. Residents such as Mr. Endurance Azobor, Mr. Joshua Ohonsi and Mrs. Elizabeth Okosun, who had relied on distant rivers for survival, expressed gratitude to the government.

“Before now, we trekked long distances to fetch water from unsafe rivers. Today, water runs just outside our homes. Our children and women are happy; the whole community is grateful to Governor Okpebholo and the Water Corporation,” said Mr. Azobor.

Among the key facilities overhauled in the scheme are the treatment and filtration plants, now fully automated; the pumping house fitted with high-pressure systems; and the replacement of faulty UPVC pipes with heavy-duty ductile industrial pipes to ensure durability and reliability.

