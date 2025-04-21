Okpebholo: Recruitment of more teachers for public schools underway

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has promised to improve learning facilities, recruit more qualified teachers, provide good infrastructure, a conducive learning atmosphere, and secure school environments across the state.He spoke when he inspected ongoing renovation of some schools in Edo Central Senatorial District, which were hitherto in very bad shape, which were hitherto in very bad shape.. He had visited the facilities in January 2025.



The Governor, who since the assumption of office, has taken bold steps by embarking on people-oriented programs and policies had earlier declared a state of emergency in the education sector.



He said he is working to change the narrative in the education sector. The infrastructural development of the Okpebholo-led administration has already transformed many public schools.Many of the schools, abandoned by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, now have new structures, including good classrooms and perimeter fences, to ensure the safety of school children.

He added that his administration has put modalities in place to ensure that public schools in the State compete favourably with private schools in terms of learning, quality facilities, good infrastructure, secure and conducive environment, as well as affordable fees.

The governor noted that his administration has embarked on construction and renovation of schools across the three Senatorial Districts and also plans to employ more qualified teachers that will ensure that school children get quality education.

He said: “School renovations are going on across the three Senatorial Districts in Edo State. After this, more qualified teachers will be employed to ensure our children get quality education. As a government, we are working to ensure we restore quality in our education system and ensure it is affordable.

“Our goal as a government is to see every Edo child attend a public school and get quality education that will woo more people to embrace public schools. My administration is working to ensure the education system in the State compares favourably with global standards.”

