Okpebholo reacts to claims of Oshiomhole being a dictator

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has stated that Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, is not a dictator as some of his detractors have described him, noting that the federal lawmaker allows to handle the affairs of the state without interference.

“Even the man that they say is a dictator is not dictating anything; I am seeing a different Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole is giving me a free hand,” Okpebholo said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

“Whenever I want to talk to him, he will say: ‘My son, I know how you feel, just do it your way’. But I will say: ‘Sir, I won’t do it in my way, please advise me,’ and he advises me, and most of the advice comes out to be something positive. You cannot be an island; you have to carry everybody along.”

Okpebholo also dismissed claims that certain godfathers handpicked him to be remote-controlled as the number one citizen of the South-South state.

According to him, Almighty God only used certain persons to support his governorship ambition and get him into office.

“Can you even point out one godfather who was pushing me?” the governor queried when asked about his political lineage on the programme.

“God was using people to help me, to support me, to get to where I am today.”

Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress candidate, defeated Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, among others, to win the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo.

He was later sworn in as governor on November 12, 2024, after the eight-year reign of Godwin Obaseki of the PDP.

