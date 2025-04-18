Okpebholo pays April salary, pension ahead of Easter

Determined to ease the financial burden of workers and retirees ahead of the Easter celebration, the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has paid the April salaries and pensions of civil servants and pensioners.

A statement by the government on Friday said the payment of the pensioners and civil servants came several days before month end.

The statement said it reflects the administration’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce and senior citizens.

It said this gesture is in line with Governor Okpebholo’s policy of prioritising people-centred governance and ensuring that economic challenges do not hinder citizens from celebrating key religious and cultural festivals.

In the statement issued on Friday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, said the prompt payment was intended to support families in preparing adequately for the Easter celebration.

Itua stated: “Governor Monday Okpebholo is deeply committed to the welfare of Edo workers and pensioners.

“The decision to pay salaries and pensions early this April is a testament to this commitment, especially as our Christian faithful prepare to mark the Easter season.

“This administration understands the significance of Easter in the lives of our people.

“We want our workers and senior citizens to celebrate with dignity and without financial worries.

‘This is the least we can do to appreciate their hard work and years of service to our dear state.”

Several civil servants and pensioners have commended the government’s initiative, noting that it brings relief and demonstrates empathy during challenging economic times.

Maria Edobor, a retired teacher in Egor Local Government Area, expressed gratitude to the state government, saying: “This is the first time in a long while that we are receiving our pension this early.

“I can now buy food and share Easter with my grandchildren without borrowing.”

Similarly, Osaro Izevbokun, a civil servant in the Ministry of Works, described the gesture as “timely and thoughtful,” adding: “The early salary payment has changed the mood in our office. Everyone is smiling. It shows the government understands our needs.”

The statement emphasised that the Edo State Government has consistently demonstrated fiscal discipline and transparency in managing public funds, enabling the administration to meet its obligations to workers and retirees despite prevailing economic constraints across the country.

The government reassured the public that it will continue to prioritise initiatives that improve the lives of the people, emphasising that the welfare of citizens remains at the heart of Governor Okpebholo’s leadership agenda.

