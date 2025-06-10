Okpebholo inaugurates 2.5MVA sub-station for Edo communities, pledges more development projects

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Monday inaugurated a 2.5MVA injection sub-station to Udomi community in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor, accompanied by top officials, was at the injection station to inspect the project, which is already completed and ready for use.

He said the people had not experienced such development before, but that this achievement would open up the communities and other communities that would be connected to the sub-station.

Okpebholo said, “I feel very happy and great, bringing development to the people of these communities. This is a new development for the people as they are feeling the impact of governance, which should be closer to the people.

“You can see the happiness in the faces of the people as they had not experienced governance in a long while, but my administration will ensure the people of Edo State feel the impact of good governance.

“The State will witness more developmental projects as we have keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This sub-station will surely open up this area and bring economic development to the people of this locality as businesses will thrive with a constant electricity supply.”

The Business Head, Technical Operations at the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Mokwenye Jidenmah commended the governor for the sub-station and assured that Udomi and other communities would benefit from the project.

“This is a 2.5 MVA injection sub-station which is meant to serve over nine transformers around here, bringing down the 33 KVA line to 11 KVA lines. The red line is to be energized at 11 KVA. Before the end of today, the community will start enjoying electricity,” he said.

The electricity extension phase 11 will connect six communities, which include Udomi 1, Ujabhole 1, Unogbo, Idimoghodor, Ibhioloulu, and Afuda, all in Uwessan.

The governor, who also visited the site for the construction of Edo State College of Nursing, Health Sciences and Technology, commended the Edo State House of Assembly for ensuring the passage of the bill.

“I want to thank the Edo State House of Assembly for their support in ensuring that they passed the Bill for the Edo State College of Nursing, Health Sciences and Technology Law, Udomi, 2025, which I have signed.

“This ongoing project is made possible due to the action of the lawmakers. Work is ongoing. We are serious about the project. Edo people should expect more projects,” he said.

