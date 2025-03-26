Okpebholo declares state of emergency on Edo public schools

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has declared a state of emergency on public schools across the state.He said the schools are in very bad shapes.

The Governor, who was accompanied on an inspection tour of some schools in Ikpoba-Okha and Egor Local Governments area of Edo South Senatorial District, lamented the sorry state of facilities in the schools located in urban areas.

Governor Okpebholo expressed displeasure over the state of the schools visited and said “Edo children deserve a better schooling environment that will bring out the best in them.”

He noted that while campaigning for the votes of the electorate in the State, he promised to declare a State of Emergency on schools across Edo State that lack modern facilities and conducive environment for learning.

Governor Okpebholo added that visiting Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area and Evbareke Secondary School in Egor Local Governments Area, he is not pleased with what he saw and has no choice but to begin his action from the schools.

“I feel very bad about the situation of the schools I inspected today. Look at the type of school that our children are attending; it is not acceptable at all.

“When I was campaigning, I told Edo people that I would declare a State of Emergency in our schools across the State. I will start from this school Evbareke secondary School in Egor Local Governments area and the previous one we inspected today, Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, both in Edo South.

“We stopped on the road on our way to the school because erosion has cut off the road. This is not good for our children as we want the best for them.

“From tomorrow, work will commence here as the school visited has no fence, and the road leading to Army Day Secondary School has been washed off by erosion. We must give Edo children quality education to set them for the future.

“The road leading to Army Day Secondary School is known as Boundary Road, off Lucky Way. The road leads to Temboga,” Governor Okpebholo noted.

Edo State Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, said information got to the Ministry on the harsh conditions facing students of the school.

Iyamu said the Governor is visiting schools to see things for himself because he wants to feel the plight of the students and ensure that every Edo child has access to good structure and teachers in their schools.

“The Governor is here this morning to see for himself because he wants to feel the plight of the students of the average Edo child so that together we can all proffer solutions to the problem facing Edo schools. The Governor is here on practical governance to show Edo people they deserve the best.

“The Governor has given us the order to ensure that everybody in Edo State must have access to quality education whether they are able or physically challenged. The challenges are very obvious; dilapidated structures, with no chairs, in schools in urban areas. With the kind of governor Edo has, things will change,” Iyamu said.

Chairman, State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Omonzane Ebanehita, said Evbareke secondary School does not have a conducive environment for learning.

She noted that the management of the school wrote several letters, which she earlier forwarded to the Governor and appreciated him for visiting the school to find lasting solutions to the problems.

Vice Principal, Students’ Affairs, Evbareke Secondary School, Mary Izewingie, said that since 2022, the situation of the school has remained the same. “We have cried out several times, nobody listened to us, and learning has been difficult for our students.

“We even did palliative ourselves, but the rains destroyed our efforts. We approached the Obaseki-led administration. They never responded,” she said.

