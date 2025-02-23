Okpebholo connects more communities in Edo Central, inspects 36 km new road

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has inspected the ongoing 36 kilometers Utako-Unewa-Eworah-Uromi road and has assured the people of a quality job delivery.



The Governor, who led top officials of the administration on the inspection, received accolades and prayers from residents of the communities who were thankful that government has now remembered them.



Governor Okpebholo also inspected Anko road and Udomi Primary School which are at various stages of completion.



The Governor said his administration has embarked on practical governance, which will see the people enjoying the dividends of democracy.



He said: “You can see the joy on the faces of the people. We are happy that the people we are serving are happy and appreciate what we do for them and we will do more to develop the area and the State.



“We have embarked on practical governance, doing what the people will see and benefit from. We will continue practical governance. The road we are constructing here is about 36 kilometres.



“When this road is completed, the area will be open for economic development and growth. We want the people to feel the impact of true governance.”

Larha Fanel, an indigene of Benue State who is resident in the area, thanked the Governor for opening the communities through the construction of the road, saying the previous administration had forgotten the people of the area.



Madam Alice Ojeifoh, also a resident, said the people of Udomi, Unewa and other communities which will benefit from the road construction are happy, as the road will open up the area for economic growth and development.



“The road was abandoned for years but the Okpebholo administration remembered us,” she said.



The contractor, Michael Rezk, said the road will be connecting about eight communities, and open them up for growth and development. He added that the completion time is two years.



“The road is 36 kilometres, starting from the federal road in Uromi as work has commenced on the concrete drains to collect water from the main road down. You can see the progress on laterite and soon we will enter the stage of stone base and asphalt. The road when completed will connect eight communities, and the project will be completed in two years,” he explained.

