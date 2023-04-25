Okpe Union, UK hails Okowa over kinsman, Oborevwori

The Okpe Union, United Kingdom, has praised Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for his overwhelming support for their kinsman, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, Ukodo of Okpe Kingdom, before and during the 2023 general elections.

It said in an appreciation letter to the Governor that; “Your Excellency, the emergence of Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, as Governor-Elect, was a great honour done to Okpe Kingdom. We are indeed very grateful and appreciative. God made it possible through you”.

The appreciation letter was endorsed by Okakuro Godwin Ogholo- President, Shirley Okechukwu – Vice President, John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP) – Publicity Secretary, Eghele Sylvester Atughwe – Secretary General, Florence Avwunu- Treasurer, Dr. Richard Stephens- Assistant Secretary General and Okakuro Peter Enye – the Togbaturi of Okpe Kingdom.

According to them; “For us in Okpe Kingdom of Delta State, the emergence of our son and brother, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori as Delta State Governor in the March 18th , 2023, all we can see and talk about is God’s glory, and we give God and your esteemed self all the glory. It is heartwarming to note the faith, confidence and hope you reposed in our kinsman as your worthy successor.

“Okpe Union, United Kingdom, wishes to state in the strongest possible terms that our kinsman will not let you and Deltans down. He will reciprocate this gesture by making huge sacrifices and work harder to consolidate on the gains already recorded under the SMART AGENDA of your administration by his faithful implementation of his MORE AGENDA”, they added.

They also said that; “Your Excellency, the support you gave to Okpe quest for governorship of our dear state means so much to us. Governor Okowa, we say thank you, thank you and thank you”.