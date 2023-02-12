Okowa visits, condoles with families of killed security aides

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, on Sunday visited and condoled with the families of police officers killed by gunmen in Anambra.

The deceased officers were Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, who were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba.

They were reportedly ambushed and killed by gunmen at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu road in Anambra while on their way to Umuahia on official duty on Friday.

Okowa commiserated with the families and wives, Nwamaka Aleh and Juliet Obuh of Agbor Obi and Orogodo in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

He also condoled with the wife, Onyeisi Nwadiokwu and the Nwadiokwu family of Owa Ekei, Ika North-East LGA of the state for the loss.

The governor prayed for the bereaved families and asked them to take solace in the fact that the deceased died in active service for the nation.

He assured that the state government would continue to identify with them through the trying times.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by member, representing Ika Federal Constituency, Victor Nwokolo.

Also the member, representing Ika South in the State House of Assembly, Festus Okoh, his Ika North East counterpart, Anthony Elekeokwuri; Commissioner for Works, Noel Omodon, his Information counterpart, Charles Aniagwu were in the entourage.