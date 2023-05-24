Okowa urges special economic zone board to attract investors to Delta

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has charged the Chairman, members of Board of Delta State Special Economic Zones covering Koko and Kwale to attract investors to the state as quickly as possible.

Governor Okowa gave the charge on Tuesday while inaugurating the Board at Government House in Asaba.

Those inaugurated were the Chairman, retired Major General Michael Ndubuisi; MD/CEO of the Board, Pastor Godwin Akpovie; and Ebele Irabor Dr. Peter Ese Oriavwote and Godwin Ebosa as members.

The governor implored the Board to ensure effective management of the special economic zone to stimulate growth and development of the people and the state.

Okowa expressed the hope that the Board would achieve the goals for which it was inaugurated, considering the pedigree of the members.

He said: “A few days ago, Delta was formally presented with the certificate of Special Economic Zones covering Koko and Kwale, for which we are very grateful to the Federal Government.

“We know the impact this would make in terms of ensuring that we have industrial growth.

“We have been on this for sometime.

“I want to thank God that at last, we have gotten the certificate.

“We know that it will be very beneficial to us because industries will be attracted to these various areas of concern.

“It has also become very necessary for us to have a management Board in charge of running the special economic zones.

“And, we thought it wise to take persons with impeccable characters that have the knowledge to manage the affairs of the zone to ensure functionality and growth.

“So, it is on this note that I truly want to congratulate the chairman and members of the Board, who have been selected to manage the affairs of the zones.”

Okowa pleaded with communities in the areas concerned to provide the enabling environment for the economic zones to function to its fullest.

He said that the host communities would be the immediate beneficiaries even when the rest of the state would make gains from the zones.

He added: “I look forward to the cooperation of our communities while I pray that the government of Delta State will continue to give its support towards ensuring the success of these special economic zones.

“We have provided infrastructure reasonable enough to enable this state move on a very high speed in terms of developments.”

Responding on behalf of members of the Board, Chairman Ndubisi thanked Governor Okowa for the opportunity given to them to serve the state, adding that they would not betray the confidence reposed in them.

Ndubuisi assured the governor that they would try their best to ensure that the goals for which the Board was inaugurated were achieved.