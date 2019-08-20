Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed sadness over the death of former Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League, Chief Osayuki Obaseki, who died at 75 on Sunday in Benin.

Okowa expressed his feeling in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba.

The governor said that the deceased injected life into Nigeria’s premier football league.

He said that late Obaseki, through his selfless efforts, particularly resuscitated Bendel Insurance Football Club, which the current administration in Edo had further strengthened.

According to the governor, the late chief of Bini Kingdom, contributed immensely to nation-building and development, through his role as a firebrand sports administrator.

He condoled with the family of the deceased, the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Edo government and people, friends, associates and the Nigeria Football Federation for the demise of the football administrator.

The Delta governor described late Obaseki as an exceptional statesman and great sports administrator.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother governor, Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo and the family of Chief Osayuki Obaseki on the demise of the elder statesman and great sports administrator who passed on at 75.

“Chief Obaseki was a seasoned sports administrator who had deep passion for football.

“Chief Obaseki – the highly respected Benin chief and sports administrator par excellence – will be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot.

“He served the nation well as Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League and 2nd Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation between 2006 and 2010.

“I urge all who mourn Chief Obaseki, who has left a worthy and commendable legacy for other patriotic Nigerians to build upon, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to the service of his country and humanity.

“I sympathise with Chief Obaseki’s family, friends, associates and other well-wishers affected by the death of the astute sports administrator.

“I pray Almighty God to grant the elder statesman eternal rest.”