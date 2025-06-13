Okowa re-elected AFN President, states agenda

Tonobok Okowa was on Thursday returned unopposed as President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria by the majority of the congress in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the AFN presidential election was conducted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Thursday.

It was overseen by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

While Okowa was returned as president, Ladan Zurmi was voted as 1st vice-president and Chineze Akuchukwu was elected as 2nd vice-president for a four-year term.

Following his successful re-election as the president of the AFN, Okowa renewed his commitment to develop Nigerian athletes and coaches.

He assured Nigerians and all athletics stakeholders of his cooperation and desire to take Nigerian Athletics to global excellence.

He said: “This mandate is not merely a personal victory; it is a sacred renewal of our shared commitment to the future of Nigerian athletics.

“To every delegate who cast their vote whether for me or my fellow aspirants, I extend my sincerest gratitude.

“Our journey over the next four years demands unwavering unity.

“Athletics is not a solitary race; it is a relay where every stakeholder-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans-must pass the baton with trust.

“Let us move beyond divisions and focus on the finish line: a Nigeria celebrated globally for excellence, integrity, and unity in sport.”

Okowa restated that his mission was still anchored on five pillars: Talent and Youth, Technical Excellence, Anti-Doping, Uncompromising Integrity, and Safeguarding.

He promised to pursue athletes development and capacity enhancement for coaches.

He said: “To our athletes, you are the soul of this Federation.

“We will fight for your dreams as fiercely as you race for medals.

“Expect enhanced support: better training facilities, scientific backup, insurance, mental health resources, and dignified remuneration.

“To our coaches and technical staff: Your expertise is our engine.

“We will invest in your growth and recognise your pivotal role.”

Other members of the new AFN board include: Gabriel Okon, Samuel Okikeku, Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju, Frank Atare, Lekan Soetan, Adamu Babayo, Oluyomi Sule, and Victor Okorie.

There were also honorary co-opted members of the board, including the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Nnneka Anibueze; Dele Edokpayi (Legal Advisor); Kolawale Oredipe (Auditor); and Babajide Odedeji (Safeguard Officer).

