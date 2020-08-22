Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has lauded Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, the retired Primate of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, for his fight against same-sex marriage.

Okowa gave the commendation on Saturday at the retirement thanksgiving service for the Primate at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said Okoh stood for truth and deserved all the accolades for not succumbing to global pressure on the subject.

He said: “We have come here to thank God for giving us a brother and father such as our retired Primate, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh.

“Since 2010 when he became primate, life has returned to Owa Kingdom and Ika nation because he is always praying for us.

“He is true to his faith of Anglicanism, and I have always seen him as a role model.

“He lived true to that and I am glad he carried on that position and the Lord blessed him.

“At a time when a lot of things are going on in the Anglican Communion worldwide, he stood like the soldier of truth that he is.

“He was one of the few African primates who declined to attend a meeting over gay marriage.

“We thank God that he was not carried away by the global sentiments.”

Okowa thanked God for preserving the life of Okoh, who he described as truly a shining star and a humble man.

He said: “We are proud of him.

“Sometimes people say Okowa is humble, but when you look at the people he looks up to, you see humility is their lifestyle.

“As a builder in the body of Christ, Okoh has done a lot in building for Christ and we will continue to be proud of him at all times.

“Being the first ever Primate from Delta, you made us proud and we give God the glory.”

Okowa commended the current Primate of the church, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, for his sermon and urged him to continue speaking the truth to power.

Earlier in his sermon, Ndukuba called on Nigerians to put their trust in God and seek His help in solving the problems bedevilling the nation.

He said God is willing to restore the nation’s glory if the people were willing to serve Him in truth and in spirit.

He said: “We can only receive help from God if we are joint operators with God, for He will never send you without helping you.

“It is the grace and support of God in the life of our father that we are celebrating today.

“The Lord has indeed helped him in life and ministry,” he said.

On his part, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, commended the retired primate for fighting immorality in the church and described him as an illustrious son of the kingdom.

Efeizomor said: “You are a soldier of Christ, an agent of the truth and the pointer of light.

“If not for God, who would have taken you through this path?

“You met your people better than you left them 10 years ago when you were curated primate.

“What only God can do, no man can do.”

Responding, Okoh thanked Okowa for his support throughout his tenure as primate.

He said he was not just thanking God because he was retiring from active service in the church, but for surviving when he took the bold step to leave his village 51 years ago.

He said: “I left the village 51 years ago at 4am on foot.

“I am happy that I am able to come back alive and whatever achievements and promotion we have attained, it is by the grace of God.”