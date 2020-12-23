Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday inaugurated a seven-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the land dispute between Oleh and Ozoro communities in the state.

The governor, at the ceremony in Government House, Asaba, said the panel would determine the remote and immediate causes of the conflict between the parties in Oleh and Ozoro communities.

The panel has Justice Marcel Okoh as Chairman and Angalare Prest-Umukoro as Secretary.

Other members are Dickson Akpoghene, William Riebele, ACP Dashuwar Abuja, (Representing the Commissioner of Police), Esan Jayeola Damilare, (Representing the Director, State Security Services) and Christopher Diai as counsel for the panel.

“It is disheartening that after all we have been through as a country and state throughout this year, our state is now confronted with what is avoidable conflict arising from land dispute,” Okowa said.

He noted that the dispute between Oleh and Ozoro had lingered on for decades, adding that he was aware of the efforts made by Isoko Development Union in resolving the dispute but to no avail.

Okowa said that following claims and counter claims from parties involved, there was danger that the situation might spiral out of control and lead to breakdown of law and order in Ozoro and Oleh.

He said that there was the possibility of other communities being caught in the crossfire and as an administration that would not be allowed.

Okowa said that setting up the panel of enquiry was to prevent the situation from escalating into full-blown communal conflict.

He said that peace building remained one of the cardinal programmes of his administration because it was an incontrovertible fact that real development could not take place in the absence of peace.

“On October 12, residents of the state woke up to the horrific news that as much as eleven persons were killed at a farm in Oleh while one person is missing.

“The news was as numbing as it was inexplicable.

“The government quickly waded in to douse the tension and prevented the situation from degenerating into a full-blown inter communal crisis.

“Through the local government administration, relevant security agencies and the traditional institutions working with the Special Adviser on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, we have been striving to ensure that there are no reprisal attacks.

“We have been appealing to those who lost their loved ones to the gruesome act to restrain themselves and keep the peace,” he said.

According to him, regrettably, the face-off took a frightening dimension with the October 12 tragedy, ostensibly over the disputed land.

“While we commiserate with the bereaved, it is incumbent on us all that we do not play politics with the lives of the dead.

“Justice must be done and seen to be done in this matter as their cold-blooded murder is purely a criminal act, separate from the boundary dispute,” he said.

He said that insecurity and violence were not only needless distractions, they also drained the public purse.

“Whenever there is a breakdown of law and order, funds that could have been deployed to building infrastructure and similar developmental projects will be channeled towards procuring peace.

“This also stalled ongoing projects within the affected communities.

“In view of the foregoing, the administration considers it exigent to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to properly investigate and examine the boundary dispute between Ozoro and Oleh.

“This will help to proffer solutions that will meet the expectations of all the parties involved,” Okowa said.

He said that the panel’s terms of reference were to identify the parties and or interest groups in the conflict and the extent of the claim of each party or group to the land in dispute.

The term of reference according to him, include to determine the remote and immediate cause(s) of the conflict between the parties in Ozoro and Oleh Communities.

“To consider any previous effort(s) at settling the dispute between the Ozoro and Oleh Communities and establish the reason(s) for the failure of such efforts.

“To investigate any other matter incidental or related to the foregoing terms of reference which could assist in resolving the dispute.

“And to make appropriate recommendations to Government with a view to resolving the dispute,” he said.

Okowa said the panel had eight weeks to submit its report, while appealing to the people to remain calm, law abiding and embrace dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The governor also advised both communities to shun all acts inimical to the prosperity, peace, and progress of the state.

Responding on behalf of members, Okoh, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them by entrusting them with the assignment.

“In discharging our duties, we will do so diligently and with the utmost sense of responsibility and fairness, and without any fear or favour,” the chairman said.