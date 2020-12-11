Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday inaugurated the state’s security outfit: “Operation Delta Hawk,” with a charge to ensure success and safer state.

Speaking at the event in Asaba, Okowa said the outfit was a fulfilment of his administration’s promise to ensure a more secure state.

He announced the provision of 18 Hilux Pick-Up Vans, a 24-hour communication office and equipment among other gadgets to the outfit to facilitate its smooth operation.

He lauded the synergy among the various security agencies, which, he said, helped to ensure peace and security in the state.

The governor further said there was much more work to do, thus justifying the establishment of the outfit.

He said the outfit, comprising operatives from the various security agencies, would work closely with the state Community Security Corps to check cultism, kidnapping and banditry.

He solicited the cooperation and support of communities, youths, traditional rulers, individuals and the organised private sector for the outfit to succeed.

Okowa said: “Today, we are here to finally inaugurate Operation Delta Hawk.

“It is a journey we started about a year ago.

“We had to put a lot of planning into it.

“I must truly thank all our Service Commanders for all that they did to ensure the success of the operation of the outfit.

“As I thank them today, we pray that this baby grows very fast to become very effective such that we all will be proud of what we have put together.

“We are at a time in our nation where there is a lot of insecurity.

“Even the state government and the various security agencies are doing their best.

“We still have a lot of challenges.

“In Delta, like other states, there is no doubt that there is a lot of kidnapping, banditry, cultism, worst still is the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

“So, we must rise to this challenge and our people need to be secure.

“This actually gave birth to the outfit.

“I am aware that in many of our communities, we have vigilance groups, which we already reformed and christened: ‘Community Security Corps.’

“We are identifying the corps to be profiled by the Department of the State Services and Nigerian Police.

“They are to be trained to work very closely with the officers and men of the new outfit to strengthen security in our state.”

Okowa pledged to provide more vehicles to the outfit in the first quarter of 2021.

“It is my hope that in this Yuletide, and thereafter, we reduce the level of insecurity to the barest minimum in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebei, described the outfit as part of government’s efforts toward defeating security challenges in the state.

According to Ebei: “Today marks the new era under the present administration to enhance the safety and security of the life and property of residents of the state.’

Also, Director General, Security Matters and Coordinator of the outfit, David Tonwe, promised to ensure that the team worked 24 hours to beef up security in Delta State.