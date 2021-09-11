Okowa, Ibori, others pay tribute as General Oneya is buried

The remains of the late Brigadier General Dominic Oneya (retd) have been laid to rest at his hometown, Ewherhe community, Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Requiem Mass for the departed General was held at St Jude Catholic Church, Effurun, near Warri South.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, were among the dignitaries that attended the ceremony on Friday.

Okowa, while speaking at the Mass, said Oneya lived a life worthy of emulation, describing him as an “icon”.

He said: “General Oneya was an icon.

“He worked hard and served the country at various capacities.

“He was a Military Administrator of Kano and Benue States.

“He was also the Chairman, Nigeria Football Association.

“Politically, he was one of our own.

“He played a wonderful role.

“He lived a life of love.

“We thank God for the life our departed father, brother and friend lived.

“I pray, on behalf of Delta people and government of the state, that God will continue to encourage the family and fill the gap he left behind.

“May the Almighty God bless his soul in Christ Jesus.”

Also, the Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. Okeoghene Afaregha, who celebrated the Mass, said some people were born to live a longer life while others have short life to live.

Afaregha said: “We are touched by the death of our brother.

“He was a man of faith, a major financier of most of the facilities we are using here.

“He was a peacemaker.

“At the end of our journey on earth, we shall be judged.”

Afaregha urged the people so show love to one and another, noting that love was the greatest wisdom man needed on earth.

“May the mercy of the Almighty God save the soul of our departed brother and others,” Afaregha prayed.

General Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Nigerian Navy, Logistics Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Sileranda Lassa, described Oneya as a father.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oneya was a former Military Administrator of Kano State between 1996 and 1998.

He was reassigned as Military Administrator of Benue State from July 1998 to May 1999.

He was appointed the Chairman, Nigerian Football Association, now Nigerian Football Federation, between 2000 and 2002.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included representative of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; NFF President, Amaju Pinnick; Senator James Manager; and members of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Oneya was born on May 26, 1948 and died on August 4, 2021 at the age of 73.

The body of the late General was interred at about 1:17pm.