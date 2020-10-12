Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The governor in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen on Monday in Asaba, said the disbandment was a decisive response to the legitimate concerns of Nigerians.

Okowa described the disbandment of the squad as a “welcome development” and commended the Police for not suppressing the protests.

“The Nigerian youth can take pride in the fact that they have won a major victory for the right to free movement and association without let or hindrance,” he said.

Okowa added that the disbandment was a visible demonstration of how government agencies should respond to the grievances of the people and agitations for justice and good governance in a democracy.

He added: “Finally, let me say that the IGP should not stop at disbanding SARS. That is but one step in the multiple steps required in carrying out a comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Such a reform should cover matters relating to recruitment, training and welfare of the rank and file.”