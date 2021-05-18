Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has dissolved the State Executive Council, Ex-Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu has said.

Aniagwu, who confirmed the development, said the decision was taken after Tuesday’s state executive council meeting.

He said all commissioners, special advisers, Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government (SSG), senior political adviser and the chief strategist are to handover to the person next to them.

He thanked all members for their contribution in the last six years, adding they have contributed their quota to the development of the state.

The State Executive Council has approved dismissal of one Bernard Onomovo for being culpable for inclusion of names in the payroll of government.

Aniagwu maintained the dismissed civil servant challenged the decision, claiming innocence.

He said: “Exco approved the dismissal of Bernard Onomovo who was responsible for inclusion of some names into the payroll illegally.

“About two years ago, he was asked to resign after an investigation was carried out but he petitioned the Exco but following further investigation he was found culpable.

“He was dismissed because he had wasted the time of Exco and has been receiving salaries in the last two years.”

The state government also approved a power purchase agreement with a private power company Bankrupt Power Solutions Ltd to provide five kilowatts for its multi million naira new secretariat in Asaba.

Aniagwu noted the surplus energy will be provided, the state will in conjunction with the private investor, sell to individuals or to BEDC.

According to Aniagwu, excos also approved N2.8 billion for the upgrade of the three new universities.

Also approved is the participation of the state in the N7 billion CBN oil palm development, adding the sum will be given to farmers through a cooperative society