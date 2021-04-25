Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the matriarch of the Elumelu family, Suzanne Elumelu, as she clocks 93.

The governor’s felicitation message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.

Okowa joined family and friends of the great mother of five, including Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumel; and Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, in celebrating the nonagenarian.

He lauded Mama Elumelu for her dedication and commitment in raising a strong and successful family, particularly in ensuring that her children were educated.

According to him, the celebrant’s industry and care for the future of her children culminated in their impressive successes in various fields of endeavour.

Okowa said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious mother and nonagenarian, Mama Suzanne Elumelu, on her 93rd birth anniversary.

“I commend Mama for her dexterity and undaunting spirit, because in spite of her early widowhood, she stood in the gap by ensuring that her children succeeded in life.

“The story of mama’s success against all odds will continue to inspire many families, while the virtues of fear of God, dedication and hard work which she epitomised in her younger years will continue to be an example for mothers.”

Okowa prayed that God would grant her longer life, filled with joy and good health to enjoy the fruits of her labour further.