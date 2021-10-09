Okowa congratulates Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Chris Isiguzo on his re-election as President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, lauded the union’s delegates for re-electing Isiguzo for a second term.

He said that Isiguzo, the South East Bureau Chief of THISDAY Newspaper, was re-elected unopposed during the union’s seventh Triennial National Delegates Conference on Thursday in Umuahia, Abia.

He expressed optimism that the NUJ president would perform better in his second term, given what he brought to bear on the union’s leadership in his first term.

The governor remarked that Isiguzo, first elected president of the union in 2018, in Abeokuta, had not only stabilised the NUJ, but had also brought a lot of candour and panache to the union’s leadership.

“I have never doubted your ability to effectively lead the union to enviable heights you have taken it to.

”And I must thank your colleagues for rewarding your excellent performance in the last three years by unanimously returning you and some of your executive members unopposed.

“As we approach the 2023 general elections, the role of the media in ensuring that Nigerians get free, fair and credible polls cannot be over emphasised.

“I, therefore, charge you and your colleagues to provide balanced reportage as you shape opinions and set agenda ahead of the polls,” he said.

Okowa said that the media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, must, at this critical time in the country, prominently play its fundamental watchdog role, holding leaders accountable to the people.

“The media should lead in directing governance on the right path, including the rule of law and ensure that all tenets of democracy are upheld in the country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, on your well-deserved re-election as president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists,” he added.

The governor assured the re-elected president and the union of his support at all times and also congratulated them for a successful conference.