Okowa condoles Arise TV Chairman, Obaigbena over mother’s death

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with the Chairman of Thisday and Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the passing of his mother, Madam Margaret Obaigbena.

Okowa’s condolences are contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajika, Friday in Asaba.

He said the matriarch of the Obaigbena family, who is survived by five children, reportedly died on Thursday night at a London hospital, aged 88 years.

The governor condoled with the Owa Royal family and the entire Owa-Oyibu community on the passing of the renowned nurse.

He said that the deceased was a great mother and an accomplished Nigerian, who dedicated her life to the service of mankind through her profession and philanthropy.

Okowa urged the media mogul and the family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of sublime accomplishments and impacted on society.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn the exit of the matriarch of Obaigbena Royal family of Owa Kingdom.

“The news of the passing of Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena came to me last night as a shock, especially when my nomination as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had just been announced.

“We know that death is the ultimate end of all mortals; I, therefore, encourage the children of mama and all who mourn her demise to be encouraged by the good legacies she left behind.

“She impacted on society very well as a young woman, who studied nursing and rose to become the Chief Nursing Officer of the defunct Bendel State Government and later Delta State Government.

“It is my prayer that God will grant her soul eternal repose and grant the family she left behind the fortitude to bear this loss,” Okowa said.