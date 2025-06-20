Okowa: A true Anioma patriot, by Malachy Nwandu

I have watched with serious concern the unfolding political developments in Delta North and the implications they have for the political future of Anioma nation. As key political actors position themselves and jostle for supremacy in anticipation of the 2027 elections, the vile propaganda, blackmail, dissembling, and the pull-him-down syndrome for which Delta State has, sadly, become notorious, have come to the fore. The Aniomas are generally known to be disciplined, civil, respectful, and restrained in their political utterances and actions, but all that seem have evaporated into thin air because of the desperation of some politicians. It is disheartening to read social media posts and articles casting aspersions on the person of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. Some have even gone as far as labelling him as the enemy of Anioma people.

Politicians have the constitutional rights to pursue their ambitions, and employ whatever means necessary to sell themselves as best suited to provide answers to the myriads of socio-economic problems plaguing us. However, that must be done within the ambits of the law, and with decency and decorum, especially when the personalities involved stand in the positions of pathfinders and statesmen. Like him or not, Senator Okowa occupies a unique place in the history of Anioma nation as the first Anioma son to be Governor of Delta State.

For those of us who can recall, the journey to Osadebey House in 2015 was a chessboard of high wire politics, intrigues, and betrayals. But for Okowa’s political sagacity, deep grass root connections, and ability to forge alliances across board, Anioma nation would have kissed the governorship goodbye in 2015. It took Okowa’s remarkable political savvy to ensure that Anioma emerged victorious at the PDP primaries and thus commanded the respect of other ethnic nationalities. I know some persons who had boasted that Delta North did not have what it took to get the governorship. But Okowa won, to the surprise – and chagrin – of the naysayers.

It appears some Aniomas are either suffering from amnesia or are too blinded by the crumbs they are getting from their paymasters to take time to think before they speak or write. Okowa’s stewardship as Governor was a huge blessing to the people of Anioma. One of his first actions as Governor was the establishment of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency. The mandate of the agency was to accelerate infrastructure development of Asaba and environs. He faced scathing criticisms from other parts of the state for this unprecedented move, especially those who felt that the oil money should not be used to develop Asaba.

Many residents of Asaba also seem to have forgotten how, prior to Okowa assuming office, it was virtually impossible to move around Asaba when it rained. It was the multi-billion-naira Asaba Storm Water Project of the Okowa administration that changed the narrative. The same can be said of Maryam Babangida Road, Okpanam Road, and DLA Road, three strategic roads that were in a complete state of disrepair. I recall that many residents were moving out of DLA road area because of the dilapidated state of the road. Thanks to Okowa, people are not only moving there now, property prices in the area have also skyrocketed.

Today, Asaba wears the look befitting of a state capital. From a rustic town in 2015, it is now acclaimed as one of the fastest growing cities in the country, courtesy of the massive infrastructural renewal that took place under Okowa’s tenure as Governor of Delta State. This is evident from the plethora of businesses, especially in the real estate, food services, and hospitality sectors, that have come to Asaba from the time Okowa held sway. Aside from the Storm Water Drainage, other flagship projects of the Okowa administration include the sprawling Maryam Babangida Film Village and Leisure Park, Stephen Keshi Stadium, and Koka Interchange and Flyover. On Maryam Babangida Road stands the architectural edifice that is the Prof. Chike Edozien ultra-modern Central Secretariat Complex, which towers high above the cynicism and toxicity of armchair critics and mischief makers. This iconic building was recently voted the best Corporate Building in Nigeria by the Nigeria Institute of Architects.

It was Okowa that established two universities in Delta North, namely, the Dennis Osadebey University, Anwai, and the University of Delta, Agbor. Add to these the numerous road projects in Delta North that were constructed under his tenure, you get the picture of a leader who has the best interests of his people at heart. Now, this is the man, some people want us to believe is against the people of Anioma or is against the creation of Anioma State. Meanwhile, in his characteristic style, Okowa has maintained a studied silence in the face of these unwarranted and uncharitable attacks. Not even a single press statement or interview. Perhaps, that is why his traducers have been emboldened to continue with their campaign of calumny. But history will always vindicate the just.

Okowa does not deserve the insults and abuses being meted out to him after all that he did for Anioma people. I stand to be corrected, but I cannot think of any Anioma person dead or alive, who has done more for Delta North. I will never forget how after the 2023 presidential elections an Isoko man, a civil servant, told me, “Your people are very ungrateful; after all Okowa has done for you people? I am in the Ministry of Works, so I know what I am talking about.” Lest we forget, how you treat your leaders is how you will be treated by others; when you try to pull down your best in the name of politics, it is a message to others that you cannot be trusted. Anioma nation, it is time to beat a retreat from the path of infamy that we are treading, and reclaim our identity.

