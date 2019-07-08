The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the death of the pioneer Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria in Delta State, Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh, as a huge loss to the state and the entire country.

Omo-Agege, while recalling the effective role played by the scion of the great Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh family of Warri Kingdom, said he had lost a bosom friend, an elder brother and an influential political adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okotie-Eboh died on Saturday.

A statement personally signed by Omo-Agege in Abuja on Sunday described Okotie-Eboh as a “principled political and business leader with an inspiring sociable personality which endeared him to many Nigerians across all walks of life.

“It took his bold, extraordinary leadership skills to transform the APC to a viable opposition from its now defunct main legacy party, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) where he was also then the Delta State Chairman.

“He worked with my humble self as the party’s Delta State Governorship candidate.”

Omo-Agege said athough it would be difficult to come to terms with the reality of Okotie-Eboh’s exit, it was his prayer that the Almighty God comfort and strengthen the bereaved family at this moment.

“Chief Okotie-Eboh was a profoundly good leader and we pray that his wonderful soul finds rest in Jesus name,” he said.