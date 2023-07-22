Okota Festival 2023: Gani Adams urges FG on State Police

828 828

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, at the weekend restated the need for State Police as the best way to reduce the spate of insecurity across the country, saying the idea of having a state police is one of the contents of true federalism.

The Aare Onakakanfo made the call at the 2023 edition of Okota Festival in Arigidi Akoko town in Ondo State.

Adams, who stated that the spate of insecurity in the country had reduced, added also that there are still cases of terrorism and kidnapping in the country.

He urged the Federal Government to allow all state governors to establish state police in their respective states so as to combat crime and reduce the spate of insecurity across the country.

He said: State Police is one of the contents of true federalism and I am sure it is a sure way of having a peaceful society.

“Though the spate of insecurity has reduced in Nigeria, there are still cases of terrorism and kidnapping in the country.

“The new administration must begin to change the ugly narratives of the past by allowing the state governors to establish police in their respective states.”

The Yoruba generalissimo, who spoke on the need to seek religious tolerance, peace and tranquillity in the country, expressed concern on the low level of development in Akokoland, saying Akokoland remains one of the most backward communities in Ondo State.

Adams said: “It is unfortunate that Akokoland remains the most backward sub-region in the entire state.

Also Read:

“The presence of both the Federal and the State Governments in terms of the development of Ondo State spreads from Ondo to Akure, and it ends in Owo town.

“But my people in Akoko are yet to feel the impact of the government in Akokoland.

“There is no visible impact of either the Federal or State Government in Akoko.”

Meanwhile, the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko and the royal host, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun, expressed appreciation to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland for his consistent efforts in projecting the cultural identity of the town.

The monarch disclosed that Okota river goddess has a spiritual influence in the development of the town, adding that the Oodua People’s Congress under the leadership of Aare Adams has been playing a key role in helping to sustain the cultural fiesta.

Oba Olanipekun said: “Okota Festival has really helped in adding commercial value to what we do today.

“It has enhanced the tourism potential of the town and I hope we can continue to leverage on this for a better future.”

The Olubaka of Oka Akokoland, Oba Yusuf Adebori, urged indigenes of Arigidi Akoko to support the traditional institution in ensuring peace and unity in the town.

The Oka Akoko monarch added that festivals like Okota have both spiritual and economic advantages that could help in the development of the town.

Oba Adebori said: “I urge all indigenes of the town to keep the hope alive by sustaining the cultural ethos of our forebears.

“It will help in boosting both spiritual and economic advantages of the town.”

Other royal fathers present at the event include the Owa of Ogbagi Akoko, Oba Adetona Victor; Owa-Ale of Ikareland, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin; Oluyani of Iyani Akoko, Oba Daudu Joel Sunday; Oluboropa of Iboropa Akokoland, Oba Babatunde Olaleye; Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom and Chairman Ijumu Traditional Council, Oba Ayeni Williams; Alase of Ase Akoko, Oba Aderemi Ilesanmi Ogudan; and Eleriti of Eriti Akoko, Oba Amos Sunday Ogunleye.

Other prominent persons present at the event included the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Kolawole Raheem; Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland and General Secretary of the OPC, Babajide Tanimowo; Bareejiro of Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye; Prince Muyiwa Olanipekun; Arigidi Chiefs-in-Council; and National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council members of the OPC.