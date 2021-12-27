Okorocha’s son-in-law released, speaks on arrest, accusation

Uche Nwosu, a son-in-law to a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has been released by the police, less than 24 hours after his arrest.

Nwosu, candidate of the Action Alliance for the last governorship election in the state, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

He was picked up in a manner feared to be abduction during a church service in his hometown, Eziama Obieri, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, by masked police operatives.

Speaking on his ordeal shortly after his release, the politician said he was shocked by the manner of his arrest as the police never invited him.

In a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, Nwosu said he did not spend the night with the police, adding that anyone who has proof that he was invited but did not honour the invitation should provide such.

He said: “This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA, has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out.

“Recall the ugly incident that took place yesterday, 26th December 2021, at St Peter’s Anglican Church as security operatives swooped him inside the church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shootings and harassment of the congregation.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await a Police report on the reasons for the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a perfect gentleman who has great deal of respect for constituted authorities and has never for once caught up in civil disobedience.

“There was never an invitation and if anyone says otherwise, let the person come forth with evidence.”