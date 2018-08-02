Okorocha to Buhari: No more defections from APC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has assured that no governor will defect from the party anymore.

The governor gave the assurance at the end of a closed door meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday night.

Okorocha, who briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said they deliberated on the defections of two of their colleagues.

He said: “Two of our colleagues left our party.

“This is politics.

“It is unfortunate that they have to go.

“We have 22 states, 53 senators now.

“Nobody is leaving the party anymore.

“Those who have left, we are aware that they will leave long ago.

“President Buhari means well and he is willing to fight corruption and you all know if you are fighting corruption, it will fight back.

“This is what’s happening.”

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiohmole, who also spoke on the outcome of the meeting, said the governors were on a solidarity visit to President Buhari.

The governors at the meeting included Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Others were Jubril Bindow of Adamawa State, Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

Also at the meeting were Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Abdullahi Gamduje of Kano State and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.

Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Osun State Deputy Governor Grace Laoye-Tomori were also in attendance.