Okorocha escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill policeman

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has escaped death in an attack on his convoy by gunmen.

The representative of Imo West Senatorial District revealed this at Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

Okorocha spoke at the birthday celebration of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu.

According to available information, a policeman attached to the former Governor was killed when the convoy was attacked at Ihube community on the Okigwe-Enugu Expressway.

Okorocha said: “I am angry.

“I am very angry.

“I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me, but it is in my own state that the convey released to me by the governor of Enugu State to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.

“What is happening in Imo State makes me angry.

“Many people who are running to govern Imo State are not capable, but I have seen one man who the cap fits.

“When it is time, I will speak.”

