Okorocha beats deadline for APC presidential screening

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, eventually made the screening of presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress before the deadline on Tuesday.

Okorocha had been in the detention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged N2.9 billion fraud.

With the screening a few hours to ending, Okorocha met the bail conditions granted him by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He arrived at the venue of the screening at Hilton Hotel in Abuja shortly before the close of the two-day screening.