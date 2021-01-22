A former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has been accused of looting the equipment of Nsu Ceramic and Tiles Industry.

The Imo State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Simon Ebegbulem, who levelled the allegation on Thursday, said the equipment were found in a warehouse owned by Okorocha.

Ebegbulem said some patriotic citizens of the state revealed the location of the hidden warehouse stacked with other various public-owned facilities.

He said the equipment was looted from the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, the location of the industry, to the private warehouse of Okorocha in order to establish a personal industry.

The 55-foot by 200-foot facility, according to him, is adjacent to a warehouse where the then Emeka Ihedioha administration discovered some of the public properties said to be owned by the state.

Ebegbulem stated: “Reliable information we have gathered from those guarding the warehouse indicated that sometimes, they (Okorocha’s people) do come here to pick some items to sell.

“However, some of the equipment we are looking for are here and we have come to take possession of the Imo properties and anybody we see here will blame himself. We have taken over the government properties for the good of Imolites based on their demands.

“We also found street lights components, traffic light accessories and artificial tree plants in the large warehouse owned by Okorocha. Also, a moulder from the Nsu Tiles and Ceramics and other components were discovered to be in the warehouse; and now, we have taken over.”

Reacting through his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha challenged the state government to show proof of ownership of the equipment that were allegedly recovered in the said warehouse located along Owerri-Aba Road in the state.

He said: “The government should disclose or publish the proof of ownership of all they claimed they recovered.

“All these cock and bull stories have become irritating.

“If Governor Uzodinma was not demolishing Okorocha’s projects, he was invading warehouses in his government’s desperation to malign Okorocha.

“If after eight years of being governor, what the government could claim to have been looted by Okorocha were street light gadgets and cartons of tiles, then those who invaded the warehouse should cover their faces in shame.”