Okonjo-Iweala’s son breaks medical record in US

Dr. Uchechi Iweala, the son of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, has broken a medical record in Maryland, United States.
The former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the Economy, announced the development herself on Twitter.
Okonjo-Iweala tweeted: with pictures from the operation: “Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, on being one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot!
“So proud to be your Mum!
“Keep it going!”