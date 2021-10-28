Okonjo-Iweala’s son breaks medical record in US

Dr. Uchechi Iweala, the son of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, has broken a medical record in Maryland, United States.

The former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the Economy, announced the development herself on Twitter.

Okonjo-Iweala tweeted: with pictures from the operation: “Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, on being one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot!

“So proud to be your Mum!

“Keep it going!”