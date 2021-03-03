As the world celebrates the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), her sister, Dr. Njide Okonjo-Udochi has also emerged Family Physician Of The Year 2021 in Maryland, United States.

This award was bestowed on Okonjo-Udochi by the The Maryland Academy of Family Physicians (MDAFP).

The MDAFP award honours a standout member that exemplifies the values and traditions of the family physician.

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala congratulated her sister on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations Dr Njideka Udochi, Maryland’s Family Physician Of The Year. Thank you for your care of COVID-19 patients and for saving so many lives. Proud of you my sister.”

Another Okonjo family member, founder and CEO of Giant Beverages, Onyema Okonjo also congratulated Dr Udochi, writing: “Congratulations to both of my older sisters (Ngozi Okonjo Iweala & Njide Udochi).

“And congratulations to my parents. My eldest sister for her success with the WTO and my second sister for being selected as the best family practice doctor in Maryland, USA.

“My parents set the stage with their strong support for women. My mother has been a very passionate women’s rights advocate and even as a retired Professor of Sociology in her 90’s, she still cares about women’s rights, equal rights, and equal access for women. May God bless both of you and may both of you continue to reach greater heights.”

Dr. Njide Okonjo-Udochi, founded Millennial Family Care in 2003. She was announced Baltimore Magazine Top Doctor in 2019. She is recognized as a top primary care doctor in Maryland and beyond and is featured as a medical expert on doctors’ interviews on CNN, FOX News, CNBC, and more.