Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation, is expected to deliver the keynote lecture at the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) Diamond Jubilee celebration.

Tony Fadaka, Registrar, NIM, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Fadaka said the WTO DG would deliver a lecture with the theme: “Celebrating 60 Years of Management Excellence: Poised for More.”

The Registrar said the choice of Okonjo-Iweala as guest speaker was in consonance with what the institute represented, and in recognition of her wealth of experience and achievements nationally and globally.

He said the institute’s 60th jubilee would be celebrated by two major events: anniversary lecture and anniversary luncheon, scheduled for July 14 and 15 respectively.

Fadaka said Dr. John Momoh, Chairman, Channels Television, was also scheduled to be one of the discussants.

The Registrar noted the institute’s position at the forefront of entrenching management excellence through best management practices for 60 years.

He described management excellence as the deep, driving, constant pursuit of greatness in a business, career and profession.

Fadaka said: “Management excellence is an aspirational state of being always slightly beyond the current state of management practice providing fuel for learning, adaptation, and growth.

“This is what the institute stands for, having impacted positively on the human resource of the nation through capacity building, re-engineering, consultancy and human capital development since its establishment in 1961 to regulate and control the management profession.

“I am confident the Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will do justice to the theme.

“The anniversary programmes will be attended by members of the institute, representatives of governments, corporate organisations, the press and the general public.

“It will kick start with the unveiling of the anniversary logo and jingle by Dr John Momoh on April 27, 2021.

“The hybrid event (physical and virtual) will hold at Chris Abebe Auditorium at Management House, Lagos.”