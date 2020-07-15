The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Wednesday in Geneva began the second phase of the selection process for the position of Director-General.

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is Nigeria’s candidate, made a presentation to the WTO General Council and answered questions from members in a closed-door session of the council.

The session, which holds from July 15 to 17, 2020, is expected to receive presentations from seven other candidates, who are also vying for the position of Director-General of the WTO.

The second phase of the selection process, in which candidates would make themselves known to members, will end on September 7.

Similarly, the third phase, which is the consultation process, will begin on the same day.

At the forthcoming consultation, Chairman of the General Council alongside Chairs of the Dispute Settlement Body and the Trade Policy Review Body will consult with all the WTO members to determine which candidate is best placed to attract a consensus support.

The seven others vying for the position of DG of the WTO are from Mexico, Egypt, Moldova, Republic of Korea, Kenya, UK, and Saudi Arabia.